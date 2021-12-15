Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.15.21 Morning

ELKINS, W.Va. -- The Elkins Task Force for Addiction and Homeless Resources held a public forum on Tuesday night to update residents on the progress made since the group came together in May. The forum was held at the Phil Gainer Community Center.

The Task Force Chair, David Parker, stood before the audience and detailed what the group had found in its early research. From there, he laid out the steps needed to help provide resources for those struggling with addiction and/or home insecurity.