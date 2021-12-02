Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.2.21 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Toland, Carson pave the way as Huskies dominate Maroon Knights in season opener
Video
Philip Barbour volleyball, girls soccer teams honored at parade
Video
Fairmont Senior’s Chloe Travelstead inks with D&E lacrosse
Video
UPDATE: Missing Farmington woman found safe
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
UPDATE: Missing Farmington woman found safe
Top Stories
Marion County Del. Joey Garcia seeks re-election to new 76th district
Restaurant Road Trip: Fruition Bowls and Brews
Video
Marion County health officials update county commission on COVID vaccination efforts
2 Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center employees leaving, citing differences with city leaders
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
Weather Video
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
Messy Thanksgiving weekend possible
Gallery
Healthcare Hero: Mary Fanning, WVU Medicine Children’s Community Toy Drive
Video
Chestnut Ridge Church holding Winter Coat Drive as part of kindness campaign
12 News Weekend Outlook: Nov. 5 – 7
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.2.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 2, 2021 / 06:00 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2021 / 06:00 AM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.2.21 Morning
Video
Eight former Mountaineers in position to make NFL playoffs with six weeks remaining
November to Remember: WVU sports make history all over
Video
WVU women’s hoops falls to No. 16 Kentucky
Former WVU cornerback Rasul Douglas named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
WVU’s McNeil on facing former team: “It was definitely more than just another game”
Video
VIDEO: Stratford previews Elite Eight matchup with No. 3 Georgetown
Video
WVU releases 2022 football schedule: rivalry vs. Pitt returns, league play begins early
WVU baseball set to return to PNC Park in 2022
WATCH: Interview with Alonzo Addae, Intern Extraordinaire
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Missing Farmington woman found safe
Police pursuit results in 2-vehicle accident in Harrison County
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Fruition Bowls and Brews
Video
Barbour County man charged after multi-county motorcycle pursuit
Women charged after 4 unsecured children were injured in rollover accident
For sale: Rome villa restored by Texas princess auctioned
Toland, Carson pave the way as Huskies dominate Maroon Knights in season opener
Video
Judge sentences Marion County murderer to life in prison, plus at least 153 years
Video
Latest bowl game projections for WVU football
Video
Preston County Magistrate dies at age 54