Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.20.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society held an open house at the Mountaineer Mall this weekend. It was the fourth open house since it moved to the mall in February.

Doors were open to the public to come check out what the group had to offer. A large model railroad set was up and running for all to see in the middle of the room. There were artifacts from West Virginia railroads laid out on tables for people to browse.