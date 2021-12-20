Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.20.21 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Cold and Sunny – December 20th, 2021
Video
Adaland Mansion in Philippi hosts Christmas buffet
Video
Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society holds open house
Video
12-year-old Fairmont girl helping feed families for the holidays
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Adaland Mansion in Philippi hosts Christmas buffet
Video
Top Stories
Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society holds open house
Video
12-year-old Fairmont girl helping feed families for the holidays
Video
Buckhannon men collect donations for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado victims
Video
PopShop holds Winterfest concert for students
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
Weather Video
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Santa Tracker
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
Messy Thanksgiving weekend possible
Gallery
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.20.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 20, 2021 / 06:50 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2021 / 06:50 AM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.20.21 Morning
Video
Huggins: Kedrian Johnson’s defense “really key” against UAB’s top scorer
Video
West Virginia wrestling set to host first tri-meet of the season Monday
WVU women’s hoops set to begin West Palm Beach Invitational Monday
Mountaineers make big jump in NET Rankings after win over UAB
Video
Neal Brown sees bowl game as reward for how WVU finished season
Video
Tony Mathis ready to put hard work on display in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses comeback win over UAB
Video
VIDEO: WVU football players talk bowl prep
Video
WVU signee Nicco Marchiol wins Arizona high school football POY award
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Mountaineers make big jump in NET Rankings after win over UAB
Video
Couple arrested after officers find 2 children living ‘in deplorable condition’
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
WV Turnpike E-Z Passes will expire at end of 2021
Adaland Mansion in Philippi hosts Christmas buffet
Video
Obituaries
Good Morning America to feature Morgantown bakery’s pepperoni rolls
Video
First female general officer in history of W.Va. Army National Guard
Deuce is loose: Former Mountaineer enjoys best NBA outing so far
Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in West Virginia