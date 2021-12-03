Daily Mountaineer Minute 12.3.21 Morning

(NEXSTAR) – Whether you're wrapping your Christmas tree in one strand of lights or adorning your home with a Griswold-like display, the type of lights you select can have a big impact on your electric bill.

A walk down the aisle of Christmas lights can be overwhelming. LED or incandescent? Mini, C9, C7, or something else? If you can't decide, determining how much it will cost to run each strand may sway you.