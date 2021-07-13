Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.13.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Krystian Leonard began her humanitarian efforts when she was 15. In 2012, she founded "Shining S.C.A.R.S.", a non-profit aimed at children to help break down insecurities around scars. Nine years and a children's book sold in 30 countries later, Leonard was a recipient of the Diana Award, the most prestigious award a humanitarian under 25-years-old can receive.

Leonard spent parts of her childhood in and out of the hospital, accumulating large scars on her leg and back. It was a huge insecurity of hers growing up and, as she came to accept her body for how it was, wanted to help others overcome their imperfections, as well.