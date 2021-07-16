Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.15.21 Night

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County hosts Artist After Hours event
Child tax credit payments hit bank accounts, Biden touts it as a ‘middle-class tax cut’
Video
WVDNR releases new West Virginia bird atlas
Road Patrol: Bethel Road
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County hosts Artist After Hours event
Top Stories
Road Patrol: Bethel Road
Video
Rain chances on tap for the weekend
Video
WVU Medicine honors late neurologist with a crowdfunding effort
Video
Healthcare Hero: Erin Woodford
Video
Weather
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Dr. James Berry
Video
Healthcare Hero: Chris Hedio
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.15.21 Night
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 16, 2021 / 01:17 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2021 / 01:17 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.15.21 Night
2021 WVU volleyball nonconference slate released
Matchups released for Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
How the Big 12 Conference and WVU are approaching vaccine education with student-athletes
Video
VIDEO: Big 12 coaches speak at day two of media days
Video
Once again, Big 12 officials address “horns down” gesture
Video
VIDEO: Leddie Brown on leadership within WVU football
Video
VIDEO: Dante Stills looks ahead to 2021 season
Video
Mountaineer men’s soccer completes 2021 signing class
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives thoughts on NIL, breaks down vaccine policy
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WVU Medicine honors late neurologist with a crowdfunding effort
Video
Neal Brown sets the stage for 2021: Season goal “is to prove them wrong”
Video
West Virginia to issue $375 per child P-EBT summer food benefit
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 3 juveniles in Marion County
Harrison County man charged after testing positive for alcohol after police chase in Clarksburg, police say
Local trade unions donate $22,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s hospital construction
Video
2 individuals charged after officers find drugs during vehicle search in Bridgeport
West Virginia DNR explains fall hunting season changes
“Potential problems” with Child Tax Credit early payments, expert says
Video
FULL SPECIAL: A Mazey Story
Video