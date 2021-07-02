Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.2.21 Morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A special meeting of the Clarksburg City Council was held Thursday evening with newly elected council members receiving the oath of office.

Those newly elected council members are Wayne Worth, Jerry Riffle, Will Hyman. Jim Malfregeot, who was re-elected this year, was also present at the meeting. After being sworn in all the council members voted on and elected Jimmy Marino as Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.