Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.26.21 Morning

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Reverend Wesley Dobbs celebrated a new milestone this weekend -- 34 years as the pastor of the same church. Morning Star Baptist Church commemorated the anniversary at this weekend's service.

Dobbs' journey to Morning Star Baptist Church was unlike many that walk in the door every Sunday. He converted to Baptism after his youth, getting ordained shortly thereafter. In 1987, he was named pastor at the same church he stood before this weekend.