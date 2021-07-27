Skip to content
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.27.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 06:51 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2021 / 06:51 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.27.21 Morning
Gov. Justice, other onlookers sound off as Oklahoma, Texas bolt from Big 12
Video
WVU AD Lyons releases statement on Big 12 saga
Video
Mountaineers named GCAA All-Academic Team
Big 12 statement: eight remaining members are “disappointed” with decisions made by Texas, Oklahoma
Video
WVU men’s basketball adds James Okonkwo
WVU, Duquesne agree on schedule change
Texas, Oklahoma inform Big 12 of plans to exit, opening door for negotiations with SEC
Texas, Oklahoma formally announce intention to leave Big 12 Conference
Video
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.26.21 Morning
