Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.29.21 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Photographer rises to occasion at spectator-less Olympics in Tokyo
Video
Bill to enforce license requirement for Dept. of Veterans Affairs passes unanimously
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Sides in major opioid trial rest, await judge’s ruling
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
TORNADO THREAT: Level 2 Storm Risk for Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Disability Action Center awarded grant for new higher ground location
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Jersey’s Subs
Video
City of Morgantown and climate change groups ask Manchin, Capito to support push to electric vehicles
Video
Destination WV: West Virginia State Wildlife Center
Video
Weather
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Dr. James Berry
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Olympic Trivia Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.29.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 29, 2021 / 08:19 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2021 / 08:19 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.29.21 Morning
WVU bolsters men’s hoops lineup, proving new rules in college sports are “a two-way street”
Video
Mountaineer Round-up: Goetz finishes at PA Amateur, Ferrer-vanGinkel debuts for Tigres
Report: Bowlsby sends cease and desist letter to ESPN
O’Laughlin named to John Mackey Award Watch List
NBA Draft Preview: Mocks eye first round selection for McBride
Mountaineer rifle unveils 2021-22 Schedule
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.28.21 Morning
Fan Day set for Saturday, August 7
Bowlsby: Conference move was in works “for months”
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Destination WV: West Virginia State Wildlife Center
Video
TORNADO THREAT: Level 2 Storm Risk for Thursday
Video
Roadwork on I-79 NB and SB set to begin Thursday, traffic delays expected
PHOTOS: West Virginia & Pennsylvania State Police look for help to ID theft suspects
Report: Bowlsby sends cease and desist letter to ESPN
Authentic Peruvian restaurant holds ribbon cutting in Bridgeport
Video
City of Morgantown and climate change groups ask Manchin, Capito to support push to electric vehicles
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Jersey’s Subs
Video
Round 6: ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery winners
WV sets back-to-school sales tax holiday for this weekend