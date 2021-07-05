Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.5.21 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Man killed in ATV accident in Preston County
Video
Residents of Maple Lake celebrate the Fourth of July
Bridgeport Fire Department urges safety while using fireworks
Morgantown Running hosts annual “4 on the 4th” run
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Man killed in ATV accident in Preston County
Video
Top Stories
Residents of Maple Lake celebrate the Fourth of July
Bridgeport Fire Department urges safety while using fireworks
Morgantown Running hosts annual “4 on the 4th” run
How to keep your pets calm during Independence Day fireworks
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Dr. James Berry
Video
Healthcare Hero: Chris Hedio
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.5.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 5, 2021 / 07:47 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 5, 2021 / 07:47 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.5.21 Morning
Four-star CB Jacolby Spells commits to WVU’s 2022 class
WATCH: Jarret Doege’s football past fuels his future as WVU’s QB1
Video
Bake’s Takes: WVU Hall of Famer weighs in on Deuce’s decision and what it means for the future of the program
Video
Rothstein reports Sean McNeil is expected to return to WVU
Manoah breaks two franchise records on Friday night
McBride forgoes junior season, remains in NBA Draft
Mountaineer rookies honored by Big 12
Major Harris’s No. 9 jersey to be retired
Video
Fan voting opens for Big 12 Athletes of the Year
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Bake’s Takes: WVU Hall of Famer weighs in on Deuce’s decision and what it means for the future of the program
Video
Man killed in ATV accident in Preston County
Video
2 women charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Star City
WV holds new Guinness World Record for longest plastic water slide
Video
Residents of Maple Lake celebrate the Fourth of July
2021 Fourth of July fireworks schedule for north central West Virginia
How to keep your pets calm during Independence Day fireworks
Video
UPDATE: Taylor County man shot 6 times; death ruled a homicide
Local youth football camp to have NFL legend and WVU stars
Video
Hot and humid Monday on the way – July 5th, 2021
Video