Daily Mountaineer Minute 7.8.21 Morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a 7-day trial, a federal jury found Seddrick Banks, 28, of Cartersville, Ga., guilty of drug distribution resulting in death and a host of other charges.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, after two hours of deliberation, the jury found Banks guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances; one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting; one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; and one count of accessory after the fact to distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.