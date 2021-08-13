Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.13.21 Morning

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Crews work to put out fire in West Milford
Arts Council of greater Morgantown announces 2021 Organizational Arts Grants recipients
Video
Road Patrol: Miners Way
Video
ACLU of West Virginia files federal lawsuit over transgender birth certificate policies
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Crews work to put out fire in West Milford
Top Stories
Arts Council of greater Morgantown announces 2021 Organizational Arts Grants recipients
Video
Road Patrol: Miners Way
Video
Rep. David McKinley visits with Ritchie County officials
Video
Glenville State College holds student organization and community fair
Video
Weather
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
Wilson Martino Dental Scavenger Hunt
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
BestReviews
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.13.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 13, 2021 / 06:48 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2021 / 06:48 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.13.21 Morning
Stratford building “community” in squad at WVU as Mountaineers embark on 2021 season
Video
Leddie Brown, Dante Stills named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
Video
Mark Goetz falls in US Amateur match play on 18th hole
Manoah goes for fifth career quality start in win vs. Angels
McBride’s strong second half leads Knicks to Summer League victory
Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.12.21 Morning
Brown on WVU’s secondary: “We’re gonna have to get those guys ready”
Video
WVU women’s soccer eyes championships as 2021 season kickoff nears
Video
NCAA appoints Lyons to Constitution Committee
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
What the latest Census data says about West Virginia
Gallery
Woman charged after officers find fentanyl during search of her backpack in Fairmont
2 individuals charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Fairmont
Office of Medical Cannabis to host patient sign up event in Morgantown
WV Gov. Justice: school mask mandate may be coming if COVID-19 case increase doesn’t slow down
Video
Elkins Police discover marijuana grow
Carson Higginbotham is one round away from playing at Augusta National
2021 High School Football Previews: Preston Knights
Video
Community pool forced to close early due to staff shortage
Video
WVU students begin moving back to campus
Video