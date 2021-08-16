Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.16.21 Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. -- West Virginia University at Parkersburg is officially the first university in the Mountain State to offer a laparoscopic simulator to its surgical technology students.

The new simulator is a LapSim Laparoscopic Simulator made by Surgical Science - an educational virtual reality machine that prepares students for the operating room. With this simulator, students will become skilled in performing laparoscopic surgeries to better prepare them for performing in a real operating room. The machine gives them the practice they need to hold the camera steady and assist in the surgery.