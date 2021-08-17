Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.17.21 Morning

SUTTON, W.Va. - We take a look at one of the biggest surprises of the 2020 season -- the Cinderella of Double-A high school football -- none other than the Braxton County Eagles.

What a turn-around it was for Braxton County last season. After going 1-9 each of the previous two seasons, the Eagles willed their way to a 6-2 regular season in 2020, making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.