Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.6.21 Morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival hosted a meeting Thursday between the Clarksburg Water Board and residents at the Kelly Miller Community Center.

During that meeting, representatives of the water board were able to answer questions from residents, like how to obtain kits for testing their water. Also, the water board has received more than 1,000 cases of bottled water from the National Guard. 406 of those cases of water have been distributed to known or suspected lead line customers from the board's field investigations.