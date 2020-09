When TJ Simmons arrived in Morgantown, the West Virginia offense was full of big names like Will Grier, David Sills and Gary Jennings. Simmons was definitely a contributor on the offense -- reeling in 28 catches for 341 yards in 12 games -- but he was far from the first option.

This season, Simmons is presumably going to be the top guy in the Mountaineers' receiving corps, which may lead fans to wonder: can this year's squad step up and fill the shoes of the "stars" that have departed?