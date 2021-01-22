Dante Stills announces return to WVU football for senior season

One of West Virginia’s own is coming back for one last run in Morgantown.
Defensive lineman Dante Stills confirmed on Twitter that he would come back for his senior season. The tweet was simply captioned, “Ready for my senior season.”
Stills has spent his career playing alongside his brother Darius in the trenches for West Virginia since 2018. The Fairmont Senior alumnus made 35 total tackles as a junior in 2020, and made a pair of sacks.
He has appeared in 34 games for West Virginia and has racked up 75 tackles (28.5 of which were for a loss), along with 12 sacks. His experience will be valuable, and will go along with a number of seniors that are returning in 2021 with an extra year of eligibility.