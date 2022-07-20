West Virginia’s Madisen Smith (30) brings the ball up the court in transition against Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo Sam Coniglio)

West Virginia’s trip to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya to open the season has officially been put on the schedule.

The Mountaineers will play their first game at the Cancun Challenge on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET against Central Michigan. They will play again on Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. ET against NC State.

The 10 teams participating in the Cancun Challenge are split into two divisions. The Mayan Division, composed of Florida State, Harvard, Oklahoma State and Purdue, will play a three-game round-robin. West Virginia, however, will compete in the six-team Riviera Division, in which all programs will face two opponents.

WVU competed in the Cancun Challenge in 2019, taking a loss to Creighton and a win over New Mexico.

Thursday, Nov. 24

11 a.m. – Oklahoma State vs. Florida State

1:30 p.m. – Purdue vs. Harvard

4 p.m. – Vanderbilt vs. NC State

6:30 p.m. – West Virginia vs. Central Michigan

9 p.m. – Tulane vs. Northern Iowa

Friday, Nov. 25

11 a.m. – Harvard vs. Oklahoma State

1:30 p.m. – Florida State vs. Purdue

4 p.m. – NC State vs. West Virginia

6:30 p.m. – Northern Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

9 p.m. – Central Michigan vs. Tulane

Saturday, Nov. 26