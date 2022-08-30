David Sills V is staying in the Big Apple. Or, East Rutherford, New Jersey, to be exact.

The former WVU wide receiver was included in the New York Giants’ 53-man roster on Tuesday after standing out at the team’s preseason training camp. He saw his playing time grow in the final two games of the preseason, reeling in six catches for 57 yards.

Sills has bounced on and off of the Giants’ roster since 2019 and has spent that time working to build chemistry with his teammates, especially quarterback Daniel Jones.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 22: Wide receiver David Sills #84 of the New York Giants makes a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We’ve had a lot of reps at a lot of different routes — in-season, offseason — so I think he knows where I’m going to be, I know where he wants me to be,” Sills said. “I think it’s not perfect, but we’re doing some pretty good things.”

Sills showed a lot of improvement in the team’s 7-on-7 periods last week, but much of his work has been in the red zone with Jones. In all facets, he has shown growth and looks to be a part of his team’s supposedly improved pass offense.

Sills obviously caught the eye of head coach Brian Daboll, who said earlier in camp that the former Mountaineer star could be an important piece of the offense.

“Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up,” Daboll said earlier in the preseason. “And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play.”

Sills played three seasons at West Virginia, recording 2,097 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns, the second-most in program history while playing alongside future NFL Draft selection Will Grier, who was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday.