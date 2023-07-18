The business of college athletics is becoming a larger storyline in sports, and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark says that business is booming.

“When I said we were ‘open for business’ last year, I think people took that as, ‘my God, this guy is new and he wants to go and disrupt,’” Yormark said. “But indicative of my opening comments today, ‘open for business’ was that we were going to explore every and all possibility to grow revenue, to diversify our conference and to do things that hadn’t been done before, and we did a lot of that.”

The most straightforward, yet far from simplest, way for conferences to generate revenue for their schools is through selling the media rights for the conference’s athletic events. The Big 12 reached a new media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports in October that extends through the 2031 athletic calendar at a reported value of $2.3 billion. Member schools could eventually earn over $50 million annually.

But the most important storyline that surrounded the Big 12 was conference realignment and the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, and the subsequent addition of UCF, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston.

When the two schools announced in 2021 that they were leaving for the SEC, it was expected they would leave the Big 12 following the 2024-2025 academic year. Yormark expedited that process by a full year, and this upcoming season will now be their swan song.

“When there’s mutual respect and when you’re looking for a win-win scenario, those negotiations don’t really take that long,” he said. “We all wanted the same thing, and we got there. I’m happy for them. I’m happy for us. We brought closure to an issue that was highly discussed this time last year, and I’m happy we did.”

Significant strides were made last year in order to establish a foundation for long-term growth, but a large portion of previously announced initiatives will make their first appearances in 2023-24:

The Big 12 Pro Day will debut in spring of 2024 at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It will be the first-ever conference-wide pro day leading up to the NFL Draft, and it will also offer a job fair and non-football career networking opportunities for the student-athletes.

All draft eligible players who are pursuing the NFL will be invited, and schools will no longer host their own pro days.

The Big 12 Mexico brand will also make its debut in 2024 when Kansas and Houston play each other in men’s and women’s basketball at Mexico City’s Arena CDMX in December. After that, women’s soccer teams and baseball teams from the Big 12 will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region.

If all goes well, the conference is targeting Monterrey as a potential bowl-game venue following the 2026 football season.

The conference will continue to enhance its championship experiences in Arlington, Kansas City and Oklahoma City, starting with the addition of a halftime show with a “major artist and our school bands that will be part of the ABC game telecast” in Arlington next fall, per Yormark.

“We introduced enhancements to our championship events throughout the year by tapping into influencers, connecting with culture, and establishing premium offerings, all while driving incremental revenue for our member institutions,” he said.

Both recent and future initiatives are co-authored by the conference’s new Business Advisory Board, which was formed last November. It is “comprised of some of the most successful leaders from a variety of fields including entertainment, finance, consumer brands, technology, media and more,” per Yormark.

He is also very passionate about establishing the Big 12 as an intersection of pop culture, music and sports, such as the halftime show, and their digital presence is reaping the benefits.

“The conference has gained nearly 100,000 new followers [on social media],” he said. “That’s a 309 percent increase year over year. We have the second most Twitter and Instagram followers of any conference in America.”

The results may not be seen for a while, if at all, but Yormark also mentioned that he has had discussions with legislators on Capitol Hill and NCAA president Charlie Baker about regulating NIL in efforts to create uniformity across college athletics.

For now, there is a 14-team conference to operate.

“I am very happy with the progress we have made to date but not satisfied,” Yormark said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done.”