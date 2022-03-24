Fifth-year swimmer David Dixon and senior diver PJ Lenz of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team opened competition at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday, at the McAuley Aquatic Center, hosted by Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dixon represented the Mountaineers in the 200-yard individual medley, while Lenz competed in 1-meter springboard prelims.

In the competition pool, Dixon notched a time of 1:45.47 to place 52nd overall in the event.

“David had a really strong swim this morning,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “It’s his best prelim swim ever for this event at NCAAs and just off his lifetime best. We’ll look to build off this for tomorrow’s 100 fly.”

On springboard, Lenz led the way for WVU, securing a 267.85 total for 40th overall on 1-meter.

“Opening day of NCAAs and PJ’s confidence is good,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “We used 1-meter to settle in, handle the grouping of divers and long spaces between turns. Even though his final dive wasn’t what we wished for, PJ did well today. He’s stronger on platform, more enjoyable for him and we look forward to seeing how he performs on Saturday.”

Action continues for the Mountaineers on Friday, March 25, as Dixon competes in the 100 fly, while Lenz returns on Saturday, March 26, for platform competition. Prelim action from Atlanta begins at 10 a.m. ET, while finals commence at 6 p.m. Action from both sessions will be available on ESPN3.

