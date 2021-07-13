Dodgers double up, select Tulloch in 17th round

Adam Tulloch is the fourth Mountaineer drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft after the Los Angeles Dodgers selected the pitcher in the 17th round.

Tulloch completed his first season in the Old Gold and Blue as a junior, throwing 37.1 innings for the Mountaineers with eight starts. He finished the season with an 0-4 record and a 6.27 ERA.

Tulloch, a Weston, Florida native who started his college career at the College of Central Florida, is the second Mountaineer to be selected by the Dodgers after Madison Jeffrey’s 15th round selection. He is also the fourth to be selected by an NL West club after Jackson Wolf and Ryan Bergert were selected by the San Diego Padres earlier in the draft.

