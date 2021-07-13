Dodgers select Madison Jeffrey in 15th round of MLB Draft

West Virginia reliever Madison Jeffrey is the third Mountaineer drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft after getting the call in the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 15th round.

Jeffrey is the third WVU arm to get the call in this year’s draft. The San Diego Padres went all in on Mountaineer pitchers this year, drafting ace Jackson Wolf in the fourth round and Ryan Bergert in the sixth.

The right-hander has been on professional radars all year, speaking to scouts as early as this past fall. Jeffrey said things got a little quiet ahead of the draft, but he was looking forward to the prospect of getting a call from a big league ball club.

Jeffrey was straight and to-the-point about what he could bring to a major league franchise.

“Work ethic and energy,” he told Gold and Blue Nation ahead of the draft.

The Barboursville, West Virginia native has spent this summer still in Morgantown, competing with the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League. In nine appearances and 10 innings out of the bullpen, Jeffrey has put together an 0-1 record with a 6.30 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP and 16 strikeouts.

For West Virginia, Jeffrey put together a 2-2 record in 20 innings out of the pen, nabbing four saves and a 6.75 ERA as a junior. For his three-year career, he has a 2-4 record and a 5.79 ERA in 36 appearances.