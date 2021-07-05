Doege has something to prove in 2021

After starting in the final three games of 2019, Jarret Doege took over as WVU’s starting quarterback last season. He completed 239 of 374 passes for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a stretch of four consecutive games that saw 300+ yards and finished the year with an average of 258.7 yards per contest.

Doege’s collegiate career started at Bowling Green before joining the Mountaineers in the summer of 2019. It’s the adversity that he’s faced in his past fuels his future goals as an athlete in a Power 5 conference.

“It’s really one of my why’s. I play for my family and then I play to prove a lot of people wrong,” Doege said. “One offer out of high school — a lot of people said I couldn’t play at this level. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to prove to people, that I can play at the highest competition.”

He showed that last season as his 14 touchdown passes ranked fourth in the Big 12 Conference and his 2,587 passing yards were the 10th-best single-season performance in West Virginia history. He was also named one of Sporting News Preseason Top 25 Quarterbacks for 2021.

However, after his outing in the Liberty Bowl to end the season, he’s entering the 2021 season with even more to prove. That showing against Army saw Doege’s season-low 159 yards to go along with a touchdown and interception. He was replaced by Austin Kendall for the second half.

While that was an uncharacteristic game for Doege, it was a still learning experience that showed him what improvements he still needed to make in his game.

“Main focus has been moving in the pocket, realizing when to run and when to take a sack. Just situational football. I’ve gotten a lot better just moving in the pocket — that one little movement and making that throw” Doege said. “Just throwing on the run and keeping my body in awkward situations.”

With things like mobility in the pocket and throwing on the run being the areas of emphasis, how does Doege go about improving his ability to extend plays during the offseason?

“I’ve been doing tons of different drills,” he said. “I’ll have a bag right there in my face or make a throw with someone right in my face. Just making that movement to get away from the bag, get couple extra inches to where I can make a throw.”

QB1 said this spring, the confidence in the offense reached a whole new level. It was there at every position. With Doege in charge of the offense’s player-led practice this summer, he hopes it continues to increase as the 2021 season nears.