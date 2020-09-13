Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

Doege named one of PFF’s top QBs in week two of college football

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jarret Doege left his mark on the college football world after his first season opener in Morgantown.

The new situation wasn’t much of an issue for Doege. The former transfer from Bowling Green started his fourth game for the Mountaineers on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky, leading WVU to a 42-7 halftime lead before he took the sideline for the final two quarters.

“I’ve been here before, I’ve played a lot of games, this one wasn’t any different,” he said. “It was just go out there, prepare and play.”

That strategy seemed to work for him. He went 19-of-25 passing for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns, which was good enough for a 93.7 grade from Pro Football Focus — the second-highest grade of any FBS quarterback that week, tying Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler.

PFF’s Anthony Treash was high on the quarterback before the season began, and this performance just confirmed his feelings, calling Doege “the real deal.”

“I know it was Eastern Kentucky, and it probably doesn’t help matters that Grant Wells of Marshall lit up that same defense in his first college game last week,” he wrote, “but Doege is a breakout candidate that everyone should have seen coming.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation
Destination WV

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories