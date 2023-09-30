In an emotional game that saw two Mountaineers carted off the field surrounded by their teammates, West Virginia (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) 24-21 in Fort Worth Saturday night.

“[I am] probably as proud of a football team as I’ve ever been,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said.

“This was a fight,” he added. “We are team that’s built for ugly football, built for fights.”

Moments before the game, it became clear junior quarterback Garrett Greene would start for the WVU offense, and Greene (10-of-21, 142 yards) naturally returned to form after missing most of the last two games with an ankle injury.

If there were any questions as to the status of Greene’s ankle, he answered them on WVU’s second drive. First, he found redshirt senior receiver Devin Carter for a 30-yard connection. Greene then scampered 35 yards on the next play into the TCU end zone to tie the game at 7-7 after TCU scored on its first drive.

From that point on, it was a war of attrition.

The first quarter came to a close after both teams stalled offensively, but TCU opened the second quarter with a bang. On the first play back from commercial break, TCU quarterback Chandler Morris kept the football on a zone read and scurried 31 yards into the end zone for a score and a 14-7 TCU lead.

After a pair of scoreless drives by each team, WVU couldn’t convert on third down once more and punted deep into TCU territory with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

A scary situation ensued when WVU safety Aubrey Burks covered the punt perfectly inside the TCU 10-yard line, but he injured himself on the tackle. He received medical attention for roughly eight minutes before he was immobilized and loaded onto a stretcher in a neck brace.

WVU announced at halftime that Burks was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

WVU linebacker Trey Lathan was also carted off the field in the second half with a leg injury. Brown indicated postgame that Lathan will have surgery, and both players will be stay in Fort Worth overnight Saturday.

After a short delay that stemmed from Burks’ injury, the Mountaineers forced another punt from the Horned Frogs that TCU punter Jordy Sandy struck poorly and set up WVU with a short field at the TCU 43-yard line.

It took the Mountaineers ten plays to march down the field and score with a one-yard rush from sophomore running back CJ Donaldson (22 carries, 61 yards) to knot the score at 14-14.

TCU responded with its best drive of the first half. The Horned Frogs marched down to the WVU 36-yard line before Sonny Dykes was presented with a 4th-and-2. Dykes opted to go for it, and Morris found Dylan Wright on an off-schedule play for a 36-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead that capped a 75-yard drive.

The Horned Frogs took that lead into halftime, but the mojo that led TCU on a nine-play scoring drive stayed in the locker room.

WVU opened the second half with back-to-back sacks from Eddie Vesterinen and Lee Kpogba after a TCU first down, and the momentum stayed on WVU’s side the rest of the game.

Greene and co. took advantage of another short field midway through the third quarter on an eight-play, 44-yard scoring drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown keeper from Greene to tie things at 21-21. The junior quarterback finished the game with 80 yards rushing and two touchdown runs.

Jordan Lesley’s defense responded with its second three-and-out on the night. TCU ran 11 plays for a total of one yard in the third quarter.

On the ensuing WVU possession, a Hudson Clement touchdown was wiped off the board after review showed his knee went down at the TCU 5-yard line. The Mountaineers then get to the TCU 2-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter, but they could not punch it in on fourth down.

TCU responded with a first down, but the drive ended with a punt from the 12-yard line to its own 47, giving WVU its third possession of the night that started in Horned Frog territory.

The Mountaineers gained just 16 yards on the drive, but it was enough to set up Michael Hayes for a 49-yard field goal that Hayes drilled for a 24-21 lead.

In the last five minutes of the game, TCU set up senior kicker Griffin Kell for two field goal attempts, both of which were blocked. WVU defensive linemen Mike Lockhart and Sean Martin got their hands on the kicks to seal the victory.

The last time WVU blocked two field goals in one game was on Nov. 9, 2002 against Boston College.

TCU gained just 111 yards and scored no points in the second half.

WVU now enters an off week before heading to Houston for a Thursday night matchup against the Cougars on Oct. 12.