Dreshun Miller announces intent to transfer

West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Dreshun Miller (5) breaks up the pass intended for Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Chabastin Taylor (13) Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Morgantown, WV.

Cornerback Dreshun Miller is moving on from Morgantown after announcing his entrance into the transfer portal on Twitter Thursday.

After competing as a redshirt junior in 2020, Miller will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

“Thank you West Virginia fans for always believing in me all your support pushed me and gave me the drive to represent 5 the best I could in just one short year,” he wrote in a tweet. “After talking to God and talking with my family I feel like the best decision for myself is to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal.”

Miller made his debut in 2020, starting all nine of his appearances. He finished with 32 total tackles (including 29 solo tackles), and added an interception in WVU’s double-OT win against Baylor on Oct. 3. He was named to the All-Big 12 Fourth Team by Phil Steele, while earning an Honorable Mention from the coaches and Pro Football Focus.

The Kennesaw, Georgia native is one of several Mountaineer football players to hit the portal in an offseason that has seen a wave of transfers across the country. Most recently, offensive lineman Briason Mays and safety Noah Guzman entered their names into the portal earlier this month.

