Mountaineers, Blue Devils combine for just three runs on nine hits in Durham

WVU baseball opened a five-game trip to North Carolina against Duke on Tuesday, falling 2-1 to the Blue Devils in Durham.

Duke was victorious in a true pitcher’s battle, which saw just nine hits between the two teams. Luke Storm gave the Blue Devils an important RBI to tie the game in the fourth when he hit the game’s only double of the seoson. Chris Crabtree gave Duke the win in the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly, handing WVU starter Chris Sleeper (1-2, 3.24 ERA) his second loss of the season.

WVU skipper Randy Mazey looked for some unspoken revenge in the contest as the Mountaineers faced Duke for the first time since the 2019 NCAA Regional in Morgantown. Crabtree was the only Blue Devil to reprise his role in the 2022 meeting, after notching an RBI and a pair of hits in the first clash. Tevin Tucker, WVU’s only veteran from the 2019 game, repeated his 0 for 2 game on Tuesday.

West Virginia nearly took the lead in the eighth inning when it loaded the bases before logging an out. Mazey tapped on both Braden Barry and Ben Abernathy to pinch hit in the next two at-bats, both of whom struck out swinging. Austin Davis ended the inning with a hard-hit fly out to the center field warning track.

Cooper Stinson (3-0, 4.50 ERA) gave Duke the win in his start after lasting five innings. WVU first baseman Grant Hussey notched the only run of the game for the Mountaineers with a solo homer in the fourth inning. Jimmy Loper earned the save after allowing just one hit in the last two innings.

Freshman JJ Wetherholt continued his strong start to the season with a pair of hits, including a double in the first inning. Dayne Leonard added a double in the eighth.

Trey Braithwaite relieved Sleeper in the fourth inning, adding 2.1 innings of hitless, scoreless work with three strikeouts. Jacob Watters closed the game for WVU, giving up just a walk with a strikeout.

The Mountaineers continue their road trip with an hour’s drive to the west, setting up a Wednesday afternoon clash with High Point. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+.