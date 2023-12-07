The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that all priority ticket requests for the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Bowl have been fulfilled with the best available tickets in the WVU allotment based on Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) priority.

MAC members and season ticket holders, who requested priority tickets, will be notified about the status of their ticket request via email later today. Fans whose priority request has been processed are encouraged to login to their WVUGAME.com ticket account to view their seat locations after receiving the confirmation email. Due to high demand for available club level tickets, many priority orders were filled with the best available lower level seating in the WVU allotment.

Tickets will be available for download within the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) app at a later date. The Mountaineer Ticket Office will communicate when tickets will be available for download. Please note that tickets will not be accessible through your WVUGAME account.

All tickets will be distributed via mobile delivery.

No additional tickets will be available through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Tickets for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl are still available through Ticketmaster. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the game can do so by CLICKING HERE.

“I want to thank Mountaineer Nation for its support of our football team in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. It’s a great location for our fans to get to, and they have responded with excitement to visit the city of Charlotte,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “For fans still wanting to go to the game, tickets are still available through Ticketmaster, and I can’t wait to see Bank of America Stadium filled with Gold and Blue.”



Mountaineer fans are encouraged to check WVUsports.com and follow @WVUsports on X for bowl game updates. Additional Duke’s Mayo Bowl information also can be found at WVUsports.com/bowlgame.



Fans still interested in travel packages from the WVU Alumni Association are encouraged to visit wvusportstravel.com for more information.