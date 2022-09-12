MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Todd Duncan shot 2-under-par to lead the West Virginia University golf team in its first tournament of the season, held at The Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.

Duncan, a native of Daniels, West Virginia, shot 69-71-71=211 to tie for 25th place. It’s the best score vs. par in his Mountaineer career.

“I’m really proud of Todd Duncan and how much his game has developed since his freshman season,” coach Sean Covich said. “Last year, he wasn’t quite ready to compete in our lineup and this week, he finished under par, registered a top 25 finish and was our lowest score.”

Senior Trent Tipton also finished under par, shooting 1-under to tie for 29th place. Tipton shot 73-67-72=212 in the 54-hole event.

Junior Jackson Davenport shot 72-74-73=219 (+6) to tie for 64th place, while sophomore Max Green (73-74-75=222) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (77-72-73=222) both shot 9-over-par and tied for 72nd place.

The Mountaineers finished in 14th place with rounds of 287-284-289=860 (+8).

“As a team, we counted a few too many double bogeys yesterday, and then today, we couldn’t maintain the momentum from a really good start,” Covich added. “But nothing changes for us, we will continue to practice, prepare and stick to our routine. It wasn’t our best week but we will keep working.”

The Mountaineers will return to action at the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas, from Oct. 17-19.