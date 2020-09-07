Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more

The college football season has officially kicked off across America, and soon enough, it will make its way to Morgantown.

West Virginia will start their season against Eastern Kentucky, an FCS opponent from the Ohio Valley Conference. In their 129 seasons as a program, the Mountaineers have yet to fall to an FCS team.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia TV: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Who’s favored: West Virginia opens as a 37.5-point favorite over Eastern Kentucky (via OddsShark.com)

Game preview: Jarret Doege will get his first season-opening start at West Virginia after redshirting but appearing in four games last season, including three starts. The redshirt junior will look to get the offense going alongside running back Leddie Brown and wideouts Sam James, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and TJ Simmons.

That may not be much of a problem for the Mountaineers. In EKU’s season opener last week against Marshall, the Colonels gave up a total of 59 points and 627 yards.

EKU struggled offensively, as well. Quarterback Parker McKinney passed for just 71 yards, while the team combined for just 86 yards on the ground.