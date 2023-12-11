MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eight members of the West Virginia University rifle team competed at the 2023 Winter Air Gun Championships on Saturday and Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event also served as part II of the US Olympic Trials.

Fifth-year senior Mary Tucker won gold at the event, turning in the highest relay score on the opening day of competition and added the top mark in the finals. Tucker scored a 632.1 on day one followed by a 632.3 on day two to total 1264.4 points. She added a score of 251.9 in the finals.

Following the second of three parts of the air rifle Olympic Trials, the Sarasota, Florida native sits in first on the overall women’s qualifying leaderboard with 2531.5 total points.

Senior Molly McGhin took 32nd with a 1243.9 (620.2-623.7) as fifth-year Malori Brown finished in 40th with a 1239.9 (621.4-618.5). Senior Becca Lamb also competed at the event, finishing in 49th with a 1237.2 (613.8-623.4).

Senior Matt Sanchez qualified for the men’s final where he finished in eighth place. He posted a 1251.6 (626.3-625.3) to earn the second-highest finish in the under-21 division. Junior Gavin Barnick just missed out on the finals after posting a 1248.9 in ninth place. He scored a 624.5 on the first day and a 624.4 on the second day to take third place in the under-21 division.

Barnick (1878.4) and Sanchez (1872.1) sit in seventh and eighth place following the second qualifying portion of the men’s Olympic Trial standings.

Freshman Griffin Lake finished in 14th place at the event, scoring a 1243.8 (619.3-624.5) which was the highest total in the under-18 division. Freshman Maximus Duncan finished in 21st place following his 1238.2 (618.6-619.6).

Alumni Ginny Thrasher and Jared Eddy are also competing at the Olympic Trials. Thrasher (2503.9) sits eighth on the women’s overall trial standings while Eddy (1869.8) is 10th on the men’s side.

The final part of the air gun Olympic Trial is set for Jan. 5-7, in Anniston, Alabama. The results from the match will determine qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.