Eight Mountaineers named to Academic All-Big 12 Teams

Eight members of the West Virginia University wrestling team have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Teams, as announced by the league office on Thursday.

The eight honors are a team record and top the previous season-best showing of six, set in 2013 and 2020.

All but two of the honorees landed on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, also a program-best showing.

Junior Caleb Rea collected his first career first-team honor after earning second-team accolades as a sophomore. He also landed on the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

Redshirt juniors Sean Mullican and Joey Thomas and redshirt sophomore Alex Hornfeck earned their second career first-team honors.

Sophomore Scott Joll and redshirt freshman Jeffrey Boyd garnered their first career Academic All-Big 12 First Team accolades, as they landed on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team a year ago.

Additionally, a pair of Mountaineer grapplers received second-team recognition. Redshirt junior Noah Adams was named to the second team for the second straight year, while classmate Hunter DeLong landed on the second team for the first time in his career. DeLong also earned a spot on the 2018 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

A total of 125 student-athletes were named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Teams. The team features 33 student-athletes from conference member institutions Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, while student-athletes from the league’s affiliate members in the sport – Air Force, Fresno State, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Utah Valley and Wyoming – total 92 selections. First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 GPA or higher, while the second-team selections hold a 3.00-3.19 GPA.



To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the two previous semesters, and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow @WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.