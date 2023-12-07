MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The plot continues to thicken in WVU guard RaeQuan Battle’s fight for eligibility.

Following WVU’s 80-63 loss to Pitt in Wednesday night’s Backyard Brawl, WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert revealed that “agents” are reaching out to Battle in an effort to lure him away from WVU to pursue a career in alternative professional leagues.

“There are a lot of people in the game of basketball that want to profit off kids, and certainly, he can make money playing basketball,” Eilert said. “I don’t think that’s a secret.”

Battle is currently ineligible for the 2023-2024 season after his mental health waiver for immediate eligibility following a second-time transfer and his subsequent appeal were both denied by the NCAA. He transferred to WVU from Montana State this offseason after his coach, Danny Sprinkle, left to lead Utah State’s program. Before Montana State, Battle spent two seasons at Washington.

He continues to plead for the NCAA to reconsider its decision after both denials. The fifth-year guard released a video Tuesday detailing his mental health struggles, the circumstances behind his departure at Montana State and more.

Over the last decade, various professional basketball leagues and developmental teams have emerged as competitors to the NCAA. In most of these leagues, players receive a salary and other benefits while continuing their development with the hopes of becoming an NBA draft pick.

Successful examples of these NCAA rivals include the Overtime Elite League and the G-League Ignite developmental team. Battle, 22, has aged-out of eligibility for the Overtime Elite League (ages 16-20), but in addition to G-League Ignite, there are also plenty of opportunities to make money in international professional leagues in Europe, Asia, South America and more.

Should Battle depart from WVU, he could immediately play, make a professional salary and continue to build his NBA draft profile. But it would come at a cost.

“It almost seems that he’s being forced to choose between [an] education and the game of basketball,” Eilert said. “Because there [are] all kinds of people reaching out to him to try to get him to go a different direction, and education is important to him, and the fact that we haven’t [gotten] the go-ahead on him is a complete shame.”

Following the appeal process, there is no blueprint for further action Battle or the university may take to reverse the NCAA’s decision. By rule, he is officially and permanently ineligible for this season. Still, the team wakes up every day with the hope they could receive some good news.

“He wants basketball in his life,” Eilert said. “He wants an education. So here we are, at a point to where he has to make that decision, and right now, he’s holding on to the hope that something will change here and he can play basketball, and he can still get his education.”

The rules state that the appeal process is over, but Battle does have legislators on his side. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey – along with a coalition of seven other states – announced Thursday that they filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, challenging its transfer portal rules. They also called for a restraining order on the enforcement of those rules.