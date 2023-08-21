MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced the signing of Akok Akok to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

Akok is a 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward from Manchester, New Hampshire. He played three seasons at UConn from 2019-22 and last season at Georgetown. Akok is a fifth-year senior and has one year of eligibility remaining.

“Akok runs the floor extremely well and adds athleticism to our roster,” Eilert said. “He gives us the ability to stretch the floor with his shot-making skill. Akok will give us a bigger defensive presence with his shot blocking, his ability to alter shots around the rim and the way he can sit down and guard. He really gives us many different attributes that we didn’t have. Akok has played a great deal of Big East basketball and brings more experience to our roster.”

At Georgetown, Akok averaged 6.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, starting 31 of 31 contests. He averaged 30.0 minutes per game, shot 45.5 percent from the field and hit 24 3-point field goals. Akok had 62 blocked shots.

Akok posted career highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds against Coppin State. He had 10 games of double-figure scoring. He had a season-high five blocks against Marquette.

At UConn, Akok started 31 of 55 contests over three seasons. He scored 233 points, had 214 rebounds and blocked 92 shots. As a freshman in 2019-20, Akok ranked 15th in the country with 2.6 blocks per game and led the American Athletic Conference, logging a career-high seven blocks against Tulsa.

Akok attended Putnam Science Academy from 2017-19. He ranked 63rd in the ESPN Top 100 Class of 2019 and was the second-best recruit in the state of New Hampshire for the class of 2019. Akok helped PSA to the National Prep Basketball Championship in 2017-18, scoring 11 points in the finals.

Akok was born in Cairo, Egypt, but moved to Manchester, New Hampshire, as a young child.