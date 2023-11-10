MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced the signing of Carmelo Adkins to a grant-in-aid for the 2024-25 academic year.

Adkins is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard who currently attends Phhoenix Prep (PHH Prep) in Phoenix, Arizona. He is originally from Lubbock, Texas.

“Carmelo embodies the culture of West Virginia basketball,” Eilert said. “He has a first in, last one out mentality when it comes to his work ethic. He’s a big, athletic guard who can shoot the basketball. Carmelo will be a great addition to our Mountaineer basketball family.”

Last season, he averaged 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals per game. In 2021-22, Adkins averaged 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.