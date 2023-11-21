MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eleven student-athletes from the West Virginia University men’s and women’s soccer teams were placed on the 2023 Academic All-District Teams, the College Sports Communicators announced on Tuesday.

Senior midfielder Ryan Baer, junior defender Max Broughton, sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira, junior defender Carlos Hernando, senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee and redshirt senior defender Kyle Lehnert represented the men’s team, while senior forward Chloe Adler, junior defender Annika Leslie, senior midfielder Lilly McCarthy, fifth-year senior defender Maddie Moreau and fifth-year senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand were featured on the women’s squad.

With the recognition, the Mountaineers’ 11 honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, where first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America selections will be announced in mid-December.

Baer (sport management) earned his second career honor, while the accolade is the first of their Mountaineer careers for Broughton (multidisciplinary studies), Caldeira (finance), Hernando (general business), Lee (marketing) and Lehnert (sport and exercise psychology/master’s in sport management).

On the women’s side, McCarthy (marketing) and Vallerand (master’s of business administration) were placed on the team for a third time in their careers. Adler (exercise physiology) and Leslie (exercise physiology) collected their second nods on the team, while Moreau (psychology) earned her first academic all-district honor.