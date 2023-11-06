WVU bashes BYU, becomes bowl eligible – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers produced their most complete performance of the season against BYU, winning 37-7 in their penultimate home game of 2023. Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone react to the victory and head coach Neal Brown's postgame thoughts.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Who made the biggest impact in WVU’s game against BYU on the gridiron Saturday?

Gold and Blue Nation will reveal the Elite Player of the Week, presented by Elite Roofing and Construction, later in the week.

Cast your vote for your favorite player of the week in the embedded poll. Voting ends Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

This week’s nominees are listed below:

RB Jahiem White

White recorded career-highs in both rushing attempts (16) and rushing yards (146) Saturday against BYU. It was the first game this season he led the team in rushing attempts.

RB CJ Donaldson

Donaldson scored twice against the Cougars, marking seven-straight games with a touchdown for the sophomore running back. He carried the ball 14 times for 102 yards.

LB Ben Cutter

Cutter recorded his first collegiate sack and finished second on the team in tackles (six) Saturday night. He had two tackles-for-loss in total.

CB Beanie Bishop

The FBS pass breakups leader added five more PBUs in the win over BYU, and he was also tied for third on the team in tackles (four).