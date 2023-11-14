Sooners knock WVU out of Big 12 title game picture – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast After back-to-back years of game-winning field goals, the 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners had an offensive explosion Saturday night in Norman against West Virginia. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the loss, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Who made the biggest impact in WVU’s game against Oklahoma on the gridiron Saturday?

Gold and Blue Nation will reveal the Elite Player of the Week, presented by Elite Roofing and Construction, this Saturday on Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote.

Cast your vote for your favorite player of the week in the embedded poll. Voting ends Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

This week’s nominees are listed below:

RB CJ Donaldson

Donaldson scored a touchdown for the eighth-consecutive game Saturday along with 79 yards rushing on 14 carries.

WR Devin Carter

Carter led WVU in receiving with three receptions for 67 yards. He caught one of Garrett Greene’s two touchdown passes on the night.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

With two pass breakups, Bishop Jr. added to his nation-leading PBU total of 19. He also led WVU in tackles with 11.

DL Jalen Thornton

A first-time Elite Player of the Week nominee, Thornton recorded the only sack on OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Saturday’s game, which was one of his team-high two tackles for loss.