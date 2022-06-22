Ell is poised to repeat her all-conference 2021 campaign

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Adrian Ell’s second year in the Old Gold and Blue has high expectations after the Big 12 Conference unveiled its 2022 volleyball preseason awards on Wednesday.

Ell, a senior outside hitter from Cincinnati, Ohio, is a unanimous selection for the 2022 All-Big 12 Preseason Team after her All-Big 12 First Team campaign in 2021.

Ell joined the Mountaineers ahead of the 2021 season as a transfer from Florida State. She made an immediate impact, playing in all 102 sets and logging a team-high 432 points and 354 kills.

Her mark of 3.47 kills per set was seventh in the Big 12, and her .29 service aces per set ranked 10th in the league.

“Adrian has worked hard to get to where she is today,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “She had a great season last year. We are expecting bigger and better things from her this season.”

Texas led the list with four preseason nods, including Logan Eggleston, the league’s Preseason Player of the Year. Kansas and Texas Tech each had two All-Big 12 preseason selections, while Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, TCU and WVU each had one player selected.

This year’s All-Big 12 Preseason Volleyball Team marks the first time since 2017 that each team in the league has representation on the list.

Ell and the Mountaineers embark on their 2022 season on Aug. 20 when they travel to Moon Township, Pennsylvania to face Robert Morris.