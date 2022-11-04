90 minutes separate Jack Elliott and the Philadelphia Union from what could be their first-ever MLS Cup championship.

The WVU alumnus kicks off with his club in the MLS Cup Final against LAFC on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The Union earned their first-ever appearance in the final after defeating NYCFC 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinal on Sunday.

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Jack Elliott #3 of Philadelphia Union and Héber #9 of New York City FC reach for a header during the first half against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on October 30, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Elliott was one of the top players on the pitch for the Union in the victory, recording a rating of 7.8 per the site FotMob. The towering center-back blocked one shot, made four clearances, intercepted five passes in the win and won five of his seven aerial duels with his 6-foot-6 frame.

Elliott has been one of the Union’s best players according to FotMob, earning an average match rating of 7.38 out of 10, the third-highest at the club this season. He leads the squad with 0.9 blocks and 5.2 clearances per 90 minutes.

His play in the defensive third has been critical for the Union, who earned its second regular season title in the Eastern Conference title in club history.

Likewise, Elliott will be the first former Mountaineer to compete in the MLS Cup Final.

Elliott has become a stalwart for the Union since his fourth-round selection in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, making 163 appearances with 154 starts in six seasons. The club affirmed its commitment to the Englishman in January when they signed him to a multi-year contract extension that could run through 2025.