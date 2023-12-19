MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get ready to meet the next class of West Virginia University football players.

As of Tuesday, WVU holds the No. 52 class in the nation, per 247 Sports, and each player in the WVU 2024 recruiting class is labeled as a three-star prospect. Here is what WVU fans can expect for National Signing Day Wednesday:

The Headliners

WVU’s defense has been positioned in the bottom half of Big 12 rankings for three out of the five years of Neal Brown’s tenure. As a result, there is a heavy emphasis on the acquisition of defensive talent, both in the transfer portal and through high school recruiting.

According to 247Sports, four of WVU’s top-five ranked recruits in the Class of 2024 play defense, and they consist of players at all three levels.

Safety Jason Cross (Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh) is the highest-rated defensive player in the class, while linebacker Rickey Williams (Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio) and EDGE Obinna Onwuka (Charles Herbert Flowers in Upper Marlboro, Maryland) boast similar high three-star rankings. EDGE Makai Byerson — son of former WVU basketball forward Brad Byerson (2004-05) — rounds out the top-five.

Cross, Williams and Onwuka headlined the 2024 class for months up until Illinois native offensive lineman Lucas Austin committed to WVU last week. Per 247Sports, Austin — a three-star recruit and the No. 12 player in the state of Illinois — is the highest-rated recruit in WVU’s class. Offensive line prospect Kyle Altuner — a Maryland native — is also one of two WVU recruits to be listed in the top-six on both 247Sports and Rivals.

As of Tuesday, six WVU offensive linemen — including four with starts in 2023 — are committed to the Country Roads Trust and will return next season. With multiple high-priority recruits to add to the depth chart, the WVU offensive line appears to be in good hands for 2024 and beyond.

More young ball handlers

Freshmen Jahiem White, Traylon Ray and Rodney Gallagher III each made significant contributions to the WVU offense this season in their first year of collegiate ball, and there are another few highly rated offensive skill players expected to ink their NLIs with WVU.

Running back Diore Hubbard (Gahanna Lincoln in Columbus, Ohio) may not be the tallest player in the room, but he had one of the biggest seasons of any high school football player in the state of Ohio as a junior. The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound back rushed for 2,365 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, and he was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Football Award. He chose the Mountaineers over interest from programs like Boston College, Kentucky, and Marshall.

Wide receiver Brandon Rehmann (St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia) is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN, and On3.com. Though, Rivals rates him as a four-star wideout. Rehmann attends the renowned St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia, which has produced the likes of D’Andre Swift, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Rich Gannon, among others. He had one of the most competitive recruiting stories out of WVU’s entire class, choosing WVU over Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, and Pittsburgh.

Local ties

Two players in WVU’s projected 2024 class are natives of West Virginia: wide receiver Keyshawn Robinson and linebacker Curtis Jones Jr.

Robinson — a Jefferson High School product from Shenandoah Junction — is regarded as the best skill position player in West Virginia during this recruiting cycle. He was WVU’s second 2024 commit, and the first player recruited to WVU by Blaine Stewart. In seven games as a senior at Jefferson, he tallied 22 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He hauled in 560 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

Jones played two seasons at Huntington High School, including one in 2021 when the Highlanders played for a 2021 Class AAA state title game. He then transferred to Cabell Midland where he played both running back and linebacker. He is expected to play defense at WVU, and he chose the Mountaineers over offers from Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Marshall and Toledo.

How to follow #NSD24

National Letters of Intent will arrive in Morgantown throughout the Early Signing Period, which begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday. The bulk of NLIs will be signed Wednesday.

Gold and Blue Nation will have a live tracker for each and every signee at GoldAndBlueNation.com. You can also follow along for additional coverage on social media.