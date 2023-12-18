Crandall becomes West Virginia's fourth addition via the transfer portal over the last four days

The West Virginia football team is red hot in the transfer portal. With Monday night’s announcement, ShaDon Brown and Dontae Wright have acquired three additions to their position groups via the portal over the last two days.

Former Colorado State corner TJ Crandall announced on social media Monday night that he has committed to West Virginia.

Crandall was offered by WVU on December 4. He received a slew of interest from Power 5 programs, including Arkansas, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan State, NC State, Oregon State, UCLA, and Wisconsin. Some of those programs, including West Virginia, offered Crandall the same day he entered the transfer portal.

Crandall, a 6-foot-1-inch defensive back out of Sammamish, Washington, played just one season at Colorado State. In his true freshman season this year, he tallied 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, grabbed one interception and logged a pair of pass breakups. He appeared in 10 games.

Crandall lettered in three sports in high school, including basketball and track. At Skyline High School, he collected 1,900 career receiving yards and 25 touchdowns on offense to go along with six interceptions on defense. He had just one Power 5 offer coming out of high school, but a lot has changed since.

This is the fourth addition to the roster West Virginia has made via the transfer portal since last Friday. WVU’s portal additions started with Duquesne safety Ayden Garnes. The Mountaineers then added former Louisville DB Josh Minkins Jr. on Sunday, and ex-Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray on Monday afternoon.

WVU will look to secure as many high school additions as possible on National Signing Day on Wednesday.