Exclusive interview with Major Harris coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are on the road this weekend heading to Manhattan to face the Kansas State Wildcats. We’ll preview that matchup and more coming up this weekend on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you in-depth analysis and exclusive interviews from the head coach himself and WVU football legend Major Harris.

Nick and Anjelica look back at the brutal loss against ranked foe Oklahoma State that took place last weekend at Milan Puskar Stadium. They’ll give you their keys to the matchup against Wildcat QB Skylar Thompson and RB Deuce Vaughn as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

Legendary WVU Football quarterback Major Harris joins the program for an exclusive two-part interview. Harris had the honor of having his No. 9 retired during the Mountaineer’s game against the Cowboys. Harris reflects on his time playing for Don Nehlen and the Mountaineers, as well as his side hustle of being a rap sensation. Harris discusses the honor of having his number retired and his biggest moments playing for the Mountaineers coming up this weekend.

Tony Caridi and Neal Brown join as always to bring you their take on the Mountaineers in the Coach’s Corner. Brown touches on what went wrong for the Mountaineers and which phase was most improved. Brown gives his scouting report on the Wildcats and what the Mountaineers will need to do before entering Manhattan. All this and more in the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

WVU football radio sideline analyst Jed Drenning joins the program to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers, and what adjustments will need to be made before Neal Brown and company face the Wildcats.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you his breaks down the film on the Mountaineers against the Cowboys inside the Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores. Wolfman will also highlight a big hit from freshman standout TE Treylan Davis in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.