EXCLUSIVE: Shane Lyons joins GBN to talk NIL, the summer of WVU sports

ANSTED, W.Va. (WVNS) -- Thanks to members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, the remains of a WWII Navy sailor have been identified.

The DPAA announced Thursday, July 1,2021, that the remains of Navy Signalman 1st Class Eugene M. Skaggs, 33, of Ansted, W.Va. had been positively identified. In order to identify his remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis.