Fan voting opens for Big 12 Athletes of the Year

Fan voting for Big 12 Female and Male Athlete of the Year opens at 3 p.m. ET, on Friday, July 2, and will close at 9 a.m. ET, on Monday, July 5.



Fans can select their top choice by going directly to https://big12.us/21AOY.

This year’s Mountaineer nominees are redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe of the WVU women’s cross country/ track and field teams, and senior defensive tackle Darius Stills of the WVU football team.

McCabe earned All-America honors after finishing in sixth place at the 2021 NCAA Track & Field Championships in a time of 9:37.39 in the 3,000m steeplechase. Her time ranks as the 12th-fastest time in NCAA history. Seven of those top 12 times were recorded at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships. In her Championships debut, McCabe broke the steeplechase program school-record four times in her career. She led the Mountaineers to their first-ever Big 12 Outdoor Championship win in the steeplechase (10:08.69).

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native, made her indoor track and field debut at the Big 12 Indoor Championship. McCabe helped lead the DMR team to a first-place finish at the event, and the Mountaineers to their indoor title since joining the conference.

McCabe also finished in second in the 3,000m race at Big 12s with a time of 9:25.32. She ranked 35th in the nation for the event, while the DMR finished No. 15 nationally.

She also finished 4th at the Big 12 Cross Country Championship and helped the team advance to its first NCAA Cross Country Championships since 2014, where she finished 42nd overall.

Stills earned Consensus All-America honors as a senior in 2020, one of the college football’s top honors earned by a player, as determined by the NCAA. Stills, the Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, is now the second WVU defensive lineman to earn Consensus All-American honors. He also is the first Mountaineer to earn the distinction since 2006 and 12th West Virginia player in school history.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native, finished the 2020 season with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He also registered 10.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Stills was a semifinalist for the 2020 Lott Impact Award, given to college football’s top defensive player on and off the field and a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award. He earned the Chuck Bednarik Player of the Week Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl and Co-Big 12 Player of the Week (Oct. 6) when he registered four tackles, including three unassisted tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss against Baylor.



The fan selection will be considered in the final tally for the prestigious award. The 2020-21 Big 12 Athletes of the Year will be announced on the Big 12’s social media platforms on Tuesday, July 6.



Below is a list of 2020-21 Big 12 Athlete of the Year candidates:



Baylor: Aaliyah Miller (Women’s Track & Field) and Jared Butler (Men’s Basketball)

Iowa State: Sami Williams (Softball) and David Carr (Wrestling)

Kansas: Jenny Mosser (Volleyball) and Marcus Garrett (Men’s Basketball)

K-State: Ayoka Lee (Women’s Basketball) and Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s Track & Field)

Oklahoma: Anastasia Webb (Gymnastics) and Isaiah Levingston (Men’s Track & Field)

Oklahoma State: Maja Stark (Women’s Golf) and Cade Cunningham (Men’s Basketball)

TCU: Emily Alvarado (Women’s Soccer) and Tre’von Moehrig (Football)

Texas: Tara Davis (Women’s Track & Field) and Jordan Windle (Men’s Swimming & Diving)

Texas Tech: Ruth Usoro (Women’s Track & Field) and Jace Jung (Baseball)

West Virginia: Ceili McCabe (Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field) and Darius Stills (Football)