Ferrer-vanGinkel signs professional contract

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has signed a contract to play professionally with Tigres UANL Femenil, a member of Liga MX, the top tier of the Mexican women’s soccer league.

Tied for the team lead in goals in 2020-21, Ferrer-vanGinkel becomes the Mountaineers’ 30th professional player in program history and second to sign with Tigres UANL Femenil.

“Stefany came to WVU with a dream of becoming a professional, and I am so excited to watch her live that dream,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “She is the best example of a player who has worked her talent, but also trusted the process along the way. It’s been incredible to watch her development and how she has become the best version of herself. I will miss my “Pinto”, but I am grateful that she has left the program in a better place than when she arrived.”

The Barcelona, Spain, native started all 14 matches for WVU in her senior season, tallying a team-leading six goals to go along with a trio of assists. Named to the Untied Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Second Team, she added four game winners on the year. She also led the squad in shots (30) and tied for the team lead in shots on goal (17) in 2020-21.

An All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Ferrer-vanGinkel accrued 3,393 career minutes in four seasons with the Mountaineers, playing in 66 career matches and starting 37. The Mountaineers’ lone senior in 2020-21, she helped WVU to a 10-3-1 record on the year, including a 7-2 mark in Big 12 action. West Virginia also qualified for its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament, good for the fifth-longest streak in the nation.