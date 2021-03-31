Fifteen earn Academic All-Big 12 At-Large

Fifteen West Virginia University student-athletes have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 At-Large Teams, the conference announced on Wednesday.



The team recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at institutions who participate in sports outside of Big 12 competition, including rifle and men’s soccer.



Junior Verena Zaisberger of the rifle team represented the Mountaineers on the first team with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average (GPA). Zaisberger is one of just seven honorees conference-wide who made the list with a 4.0 GPA.



Nine student-athletes from the men’s soccer team were honored on the first team, including Ryan Baer (sport management), Joseph Biafora (finance), Pau Jimenez Albelda (multidisciplinary studies), Kyle Lehnert (sport and exercise psychology), Sam Morgan (business), Kevin Morris (mathematics), Nic Short (sport and exercise psychology), Ike Swiger (business) and Steven Tekesky. Additionally, Luke McCormick (criminology) earned recognition on the second team.



For the rifle team, Malori Brown (exercise physiology), Jared Eddy (exercise physiology), Sarah Osborn (exercise physiology), Calista Smoyer (exercise physiology) and Zaisberger (music) were recognized on the first team.



First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 GPA or better, while the second-team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA. A total of 58 student-athletes earned recognition on the teams across the league.



To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.



For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer and @WVURifle.