MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A total of 846 student-athletes have been named to the 2023 Spring Academic All-Big 12 Team. There were 708 Big 12 athletes honored on the First Team, with 91 of those posting 4.0 grade point averages. An additional 138 student-athletes earned Second Team distinction.

West Virginia placed 56 members on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, including 48 on the First Team. Additionally, Kurtis Grant (men’s golf), Kaira Niedoba (rowing), Bailey Smith (rowing), Ryleigh Williams (rowing), Michaela Kucharova (women’s Tennis), Tessa Constantine (track and field), Katherine Dowie (track and field), Ceili McCabe (track and field), Megan Weaver (track and field), and Charlotte Wood (track and field) were honored with 4.0 GPAs.

The Mountaineer women’s tennis team also led all Big 12 women’s tennis programs with seven honorees.

The team recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at Conference institutions that participate in spring sports. The sports included for the spring season are baseball (72), men’s golf (43), women’s golf (35), rowing (181), softball (74), men’s tennis (37), women’s tennis (46), men’s track and field (154) and women’s track and field (204).

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.